President Trump Tells Iran To ‘Get Back to the Table and Make a Deal,’ Urges Netanyahu Not To Retaliate

President Donald Trump said Sunday that an Iranian missile attack on Israel had complicated ongoing negotiations with Tehran, while maintaining that an agreement between the United States and Iran could still be finalized within days. He also reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu not to retaliate for the attacks.

Speaking with Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said the missile launch came at a sensitive moment in diplomatic contacts. “It’s certainly not going to help negotiations,” President Trump said.

“We’re very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place,” he added before urging Tehran: “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.”

President Trump also voiced criticism of Israeli strikes carried out Sunday in Beirut, saying he was “not happy about it.”

He added that he was going to call up Netanyahu “right now” and dissuade him from retaliating for the strikes.

Speaking to Channel 12’s Barak Ravid, President Trump added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years.”

“We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now.”

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” he continued. “I don’t want to see an additional attack tonight.

The Iranian missiles were in retaliation for Israel targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday after Hezbollah fired toward northern Israel.