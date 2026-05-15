President Trump Threatens Renewed Strikes on Iran After Talks With Xi in Beijing 

President Donald Trump threatened to revive military action against Iran after concluding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, while warning that the United States was losing patience with stalled negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, President Trump declared that the US had achieved “the military decimation of Iran” and added: “to be continued!”

The potential of renewed fighting has arisen despite a fragile ceasefire that has remained in place since early April. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he was dissatisfied with the pace of talks with Tehran and warned that further delays would not be tolerated.

He said he was “not going to be much more patient,” adding that Iran “should make a deal” regarding its nuclear program.

The White House said Trump and Xi agreed during their discussions that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to international shipping and that Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons.

The president also highlighted what he described as a significant commitment from Xi regarding Chinese military support for Tehran: “He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement,” President Trump said during the interview.

At the same time, China warned against additional direct US military action against Iran, citing concerns over its dependence on Iranian oil supplies and the risks a broader regional conflict could pose to energy security.

A ceasefire proposal prior to Donald Trump’s visit to China was rejected by the US administration. The president described it as “totally unacceptable” and a “piece of garbage.”