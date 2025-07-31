Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Trump Threatens Trade Restrictions After Canada Moves to Recognize Palestinian State 
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump Threatens Trade Restrictions After Canada Moves to Recognize Palestinian State 

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2025

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that completing a trade agreement with Canada could be jeopardized after Ottawa declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September. 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the shift on Wednesday, following similar decisions by France and the United Kingdom. The move drew swift objections from both Israel and the United States. 

Roughly 12 hours after Canada’s announcement, President Trump responded on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” 

His warning came just ahead of the August 1 deadline for countries to secure trade agreements with the United States or face steep new import duties. Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs—set at 35%—will apply to nations that have not reached updated deals with Washington. While allies such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union have finalized agreements, countries like China and Mexico have yet to do so. 

Carney said discussions with the Trump administration over a revised bilateral deal have been “constructive” but warned that talks may not wrap up before the deadline. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Canada’s decision to support Palestinian statehood represents a break from its past policy, complicating negotiations with its top trading partner. While over 140 nations already recognize Palestinian statehood, both the US and Israel maintain that any resolution should come through direct negotiations with Israel. 

 

News Updates
Canada
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Palestinian statehood
trade negotiations
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods