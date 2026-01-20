President Trump to Press One Year Later: Firm on Greenland Ahead of Davos Trip 

President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his second term on Tuesday amid intensifying confrontation with Europe over Greenland, a dispute that has driven new tariff threats, rattled markets, and set the stage for a tense appearance later this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The White House press briefing began as fallout continued from his warning that the US could impose tariffs on eight NATO member states, a retaliation for European resistance over the proposed US takeover of Greenland. The prospect of new trade barriers triggered an early sell-off across global markets, with US futures sliding alongside major international indexes.

Late Monday, Trump signaled he was well aware of European opposition but appeared unbowed ahead of the trip. “Let’s put it this way: It’s going to be a very interesting Davos,” he told reporters.

White House officials have portrayed the administration’s position on Greenland as part of a broader effort to reset US economic and strategic relationships with Europe. Critics abroad, however, have warned that linking tariffs to the dispute risks widening economic instability at a time when markets are already sensitive to geopolitical shocks.

President Trump also discussed developments at home. The Justice Department has issued six grand jury subpoenas to senior Minnesota officials as part of an investigation into whether local authorities obstructed or interfered with federal law enforcement during a large-scale immigration operation in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas seek records from the offices of Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly.

Tariff threats, the Greenland controversy, the market reaction, and the looming Davos meetings highlight the pressures confronting Trump as he enters the second year of his renewed presidency, with Europe now squarely at the center of both economic and diplomatic strain.