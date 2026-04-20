President Trump Told Fox: ‘A Deal With Iran Will Be Signed Today’

President Trump told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo that “a deal with Iran will be signed tonight,” even as uncertainty remained over the timing and prospects of renewed talks.

He also said earlier that a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance had departed for Pakistan ahead of planned discussions. It was not immediately clear when the discussion with Bartiromo took place.

Pakistani sources told the New York Post that Tehran was “willing for a second round,” while noting that “no decision has been taken about” it, signaling possible openness without a confirmed commitment.

Pakistan said Monday that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met separately in Islamabad with the Iranian ambassador and the acting US ambassador to discuss arrangements, AP reported.

However, Iranian officials have publicly rejected participation, pointing to the ongoing US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran has not “altered its decision to abstain” from the talks.

Tasnim reported that the blockade remains an “obstacle” and said US communications to Iran “contain further excessive demands that cloud the prospects for the upcoming talks.”

The report also said Iran “remains fully prepared for military confrontation and to once again punish the US.”

The conflicting signals highlighted uncertainty around whether negotiations would proceed despite continued diplomatic contacts and public statements from both sides.