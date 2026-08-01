President Trump Vows Harder Strikes on Iran as Israel May Join, US Embassies Warn of Escalation

President Donald Trump vowed to intensify US military pressure on Iran as reports pointed to possible joint American-Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, while Tehran threatened sweeping retaliation and Washington warned US citizens across the Middle East to prepare for possible escalation.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, President Trump said, “We will hit them, we will hit them very hard,” adding that “at some point they will say ‘we just can’t take this anymore.’” In an interview with Fox News, the president said the confrontation with Iran was “progressing well.”

“All we can do is keep winning until eventually something happens. But we’re hitting them hard and keep winning. In the end, they’ll have no choice but to surrender,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump had ordered strikes on Iran intended “to bring it to its knees.” CBS News reported the United States and Israel were discussing what could be one of the most severe bombing campaigns yet against Iranian energy infrastructure, with multiple sources saying strikes could come as early as this weekend. The report said officials discussed completing any operation before markets opened on Monday because of concerns about its impact on the US and global economies. American sources said Israel had been briefed and was coordinating with Washington.

An Israeli official told CBS News that “Israel is not aware of a decision to fully resume the military operation, nor has there been a request in Israel to join military action against Iran,” speaking on condition of anonymity. Israeli assessments hold that any American strike on Iran would trigger attacks on Israel.

US embassies across the Middle East warned Americans to exercise increased caution due to the “potential for unexpected escalation.” The US Embassy in Israel advised citizens to “consider leaving or prepare to do so in case of escalation.”

The Washington Post also reported that Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command, warned Pentagon leaders he lacks sufficient naval forces to continue defending Israel from ballistic missile attacks without additional destroyers.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported Trump administration officials believe Iran is attempting to prolong negotiations in the expectation domestic pressure will eventually force Washington to end the war. Senior Gulf officials told the newspaper that several regional countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, urged President Trump to take “more decisive steps,” with some arguing that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards would not compromise unless the United States escalated, took control of the Strait of Hormuz or considered ground operations.

President Trump also posted AI-generated images on Truth Social depicting Iranian boats labeled “Obama/Biden” floating before appearing sunk under the label “Trump,” alongside the words “159 Iranian ships.” He also shared fighter jet images and a chart of the Iranian rial with the caption: “Trump is destroying the Iranian currency. Iran is experiencing massive inflation.”

The Kuwaiti military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones after reporting an Iranian attack targeting a government facility in northern Kuwait and vehicles belonging to a private company. No casualties were reported. Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia headquarters, warned that “the United States is rushing rapidly toward igniting a broad regional war. Any country that serves as a shield for the enemy will burn in the fire of war.”

Tasnim quoted a senior Iranian security source as calling reports of planned US and Israeli strikes “an act of madness,” adding that Iran had prepared “a comprehensive response plan” targeting “Israel’s vital infrastructure and American energy infrastructure in the region.”

Iranian parliament committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei separately warned, “if Iran is attacked, we will return the entire region and its facilities to the Stone Age. It is in your best interest not to be foolish.”