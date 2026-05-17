President Trump Warns Iran ‘Time Is of the Essence’ After Netanyahu Call

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran on Sunday after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as tensions surrounding Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz, and regional security continued to escalate.

He wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Time is of the essence!” Hours earlier, he spoke with Netanyahu in a conversation that lasted more than half an hour and concluded before the start of Israel’s security cabinet meeting.

President Trump briefed Netanyahu on the results of his visit to China, and the two leaders discussed Iran. An Israeli official said the possibility of striking Iran remains unresolved, according to Ynet.

“Trump needs to make a decision. He needs to be at peace with himself, and if he decides to renew hostilities, it’s likely Israel will be called upon to join,” the official said.

On Truth Social, he intensified his rhetoric toward Tehran, writing: “The clock is ticking for them and they’d better start moving fast—or there will be nothing left of them.”

Last week, reports said Israel and the United States were carrying out extensive preparations for renewed attacks on Iran, potentially as soon as this week.

Iranian officials reportedly stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would resume only after the war with the United States and Israel ends. Washington has expressed growing concern over rising energy prices ahead of the approaching US midterm elections.

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses intercepted two of three drones that crossed into the country from the western border. The ministry said the third drone struck a generator outside the Barakah nuclear power plant complex in the Al-Dhafra region

The ministry said investigations are underway to determine the source of the attack, which the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, described as “unacceptable.”

In its statement, the UAE Ministry of Defense said it remains prepared “to deal with any threat and respond decisively to any attempt to undermine the country’s security, thereby preserving its sovereignty, security and stability, and protecting its national interests and resources.”