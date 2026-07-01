President Trump Weighed Renewed Iran Strikes; Tehran Presses for MoU Implementation 

President Donald Trump considered resuming full-scale US military strikes against Iran in recent days but opted to continue pursuing diplomacy as negotiations over implementing a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) remain at an impasse, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, President Trump held multiple conversations with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine about whether the United States should abandon negotiations and launch another round of military attacks on Iran. Some officials described the discussions as focusing on “finishing the job” with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that while President Trump has not made a final decision, he has told aides he believes renewed large-scale strikes could derail diplomatic efforts and reduce Washington’s chances of ultimately dismantling Iran’s nuclear program.

Diplomatic efforts continued Tuesday as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff traveled to Qatar for meetings with mediators. No direct meetings with Iranian officials are scheduled, with the discussions centered on implementing the initial MoU reached following the recent clashes.

Iran also dispatched an expert delegation to Qatar to discuss the immediate implementation of the agreement with the United States. Tehran said the meetings would focus on the release of restricted funds while denying that any direct negotiations with American officials would take place in Doha.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran would not begin negotiations with the United States on a final agreement until key provisions of the recently signed MoU had been carried out.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV, Ghalibaf, who also serves as Iran’s chief negotiator, said Iran, the United States, and Lebanon had agreed to establish a joint committee to oversee implementation of the ceasefire and the end of the war in Lebanon.

The latest diplomatic activity comes as both sides continue working on implementing the initial memorandum while remaining divided over the next phase of negotiations and the timing of steps outlined in the agreement.