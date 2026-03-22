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President Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran: Open Strait of Hormuz or US Will ‘Obliterate’ Power Plants
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran: Open Strait of Hormuz or US Will ‘Obliterate’ Power Plants

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2026

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, as tensions escalated over Iran’s continued disruption of the critical shipping route.

He wrote: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Iran responded that it would target US infrastructure across the Gulf, including energy facilities.

Tehran has expanded its military activity into the Gulf, carrying out aerial strikes that have damaged key energy sites and disrupted oil and gas operations in multiple countries. It has also struck US bases in the region, targeting American forces as part of the ongoing escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz, a central corridor for global energy shipments through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply passes, has remained partially blocked during the conflict. Oil prices have risen amid the disruption.

Australia and the United Arab Emirates joined 20 other countries in condemning Iran’s partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, bringing the total signatories to 22. The move reflects growing diplomatic pressure on Tehran, with countries including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea backing the statement. 

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The escalation follows continued exchanges between Iran and Israel. On Friday, an Iranian missile hit the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa, causing damage to “exterior infrastructure belonging to a third party, which is essential to the [refinery’s] activities, located outside the refinery site.”

Iran also launched additional missile attacks on Saturday, injuring at least 100 people in Dimona and Arad. Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for Israeli operations targeting its nuclear facilities.

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