President Trump’s Outreach to Sudan Angers Families of 9-11 Victims

United States President Donald Trump is facing backlash from families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, precisely 19 years after the horrific events, as he tries to finalize a deal to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. As part of its attempt to join the global community and improve ties with the Western world, Sudan’s recently formed democratic government, which replaced a decades-long dictatorship, has agreed to compensate American victims of the Al-Qa’ida attack on the USS Cole in 2000 and US embassies in Africa in 1998. In return, President Trump has sought to remove the country from the list which includes Iran, North Korea and Syria. The families of Americans killed in the Sept. 11 have begun a last-ditch effort to block the deal, claiming that because of its role in hosting Osama Bin-Laden from 1991 till 1996, Sudan should be held accountable for the 2001 attacks.