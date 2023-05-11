Donate
Presidential Candidate İnce Withdraws From Turkey’s Tight Presidential Race
Turkish voters and their children take photos with presidential candidate Muharrem İnce, June 15, 2018. (Mark Lowen/Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
05/11/2023

Muharrem İnce, one of four candidates in Turkey’s closely contested presidential election, has withdrawn from the race just three days before the vote. İnce faced mounting pressure for potentially splitting the opposition vote, which could have thwarted their best chance yet of removing Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from power.

İnce cited fake sex pictures and character assassination as reasons for his withdrawal, stating that Turkish authorities failed to protect his reputation. However, he also acknowledged not wanting to be blamed by the opposition alliance if they lost the election.

İnce’s exit benefits Erdoğan’s main rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and Turkey’s primary stock market experienced a surge in response. Erdoğan has led Turkey for over 20 years, but the nation is grappling with a 44% inflation rate and criticism for its handling of a double earthquake in February, which resulted in over 50,000 deaths across 11 provinces.

Kılıçdaroğlu, 74, leads an alliance of six opposition parties, and recent polls attribute him with 49% of the vote. Although İnce had only a small share of the vote, his withdrawal might push Kılıçdaroğlu over the 50% threshold needed for outright victory on Sunday. If no candidate reaches 50%, a run-off will occur two weeks later.

