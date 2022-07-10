President’s Residence in Israel Prepares For Biden Visit

The President’s Residence in Israel is undergoing a facelift in honor of the state visit this week of US President Joe Biden.

US and Israeli flags have been ironed and displayed around the residence; a long red carpet has been rolled out along the presidents’ route; a large tent has been erected for media teams in the gardens; a huge stage has been built from scratch in the middle of the plaza; special lighting rigs have been installed; and flower displays in the colors of the American flag have been put out in honor of the occasion, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

During a ceremony on Thursday at the President’s Residence, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will award President Biden with Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor – the highest honor that an Israeli president can bestow.