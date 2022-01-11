Pro-government Yemeni Forces Retake Strategic Province From Houthis

A pro-government military force supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen says that it has taken control of the Shabwa province in the southeast of the country from the Houthi rebels. The Giants Brigades, a militia affiliated with the Yemeni army made the announcement on Monday in a statement, saying that it had secured full control of the province after 10 days of fighting. The statement said that it had received assistance from the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government. “We thank the Arab Coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the support of the United Arab Emirates,” the statement also said.

Scores of Houthis were killed in the offensive, which began at the beginning of the month, and the rebels were forced to withdraw from strategic areas in the province, according to reports. The Houthis have not commented on the brigades’ announcement. Shabwa, which is rich in oil, is located next to Marib, the last province held by the government in the country’s north.

The Yemen military and the Houthis have been locked in a civil war since 2014 when the Houthis removed the government from the capital, Sanaa.