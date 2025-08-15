Pro-Palestinian Activists Target Gaza Aid Director’s Home, Threaten Other GHF Executives

Pro-Palestinian activists have vandalized the home of John Acree, acting director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), leaving death threats and damaging his vehicle. The incident coincided with demonstrations outside the Tel Aviv hotel where Acree is reportedly staying.

They have also advocated vandalizing the homes of other GHF members, including Executive Chairman Johnnie Moore, and have circulated flyers encouraging followers to confront him and protest outside of his Virginia residence on Saturday, August 16.

According to social media posts on Tuesday from activist groups Eye on Palestine and WearThePeace, the attack on Acree’s US residence included the message “Death to the GHF” painted on his driveway, as well as damage to his car’s wheels and side mirrors. Both groups accused GHF of operating “aid death traps” in Gaza, claiming the organization’s facilities have been the site of civilian deaths and injuries.

John Acree, the Interim Executive Director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), had his home and vehicle targeted by American activists due to his involvement in war crimes in Gaza. These attacks were linked to his role in U.S.-Israeli distribution centers – often referred… pic.twitter.com/9hPn38vDDs — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 12, 2025

Eye on Palestine alleged that Acree was “involved in war crimes in Gaza” through his work in US-Israeli aid distribution centers, which they described as “death traps.” WearThePeace echoed the accusation, calling him complicit in “genocide.”

At the same time, activists in Israel gathered outside Acree’s Tel Aviv hotel to protest. The demonstration was led by Radical Bloc, a Jaffa-based left-wing organization, which named Acree, GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay, and other staff as targets of their campaign.

“GHF is not a humanitarian organization – it’s a weapon of genocide,” the group wrote on X, vowing to “find them, and disrupt them everywhere until the siege is lifted and GHF is dismantled.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has not publicly commented on the incidents. The protests and vandalism highlight growing tensions between pro-Palestinian activists and aid organizations accused by critics of facilitating Israel’s military and blockade policies in Gaza.