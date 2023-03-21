Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Progress Made in Sharm el-Sheikh Talks, Says Senior Palestinian Official
Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh speaks to The Media Line in his office in Ramallah. (The Media Line)
News Updates
Summit
Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt
Israel
Jordan
Palestinian Authority
United States

Progress Made in Sharm el-Sheikh Talks, Says Senior Palestinian Official

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2023

Hussein Al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee and the Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs minister, reported on Monday that the talks with Israel in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt were “difficult” but that progress had been made on some issues. Al-Sheikh added that “the Palestinian delegation was sticking to its firm position by refusing to enter into any security or economic track before reaching a political agreement through which Israel is committed to stopping all its unilateral measures.”

The five-way meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh included representatives from the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States. It was the second meeting of its kind, following the first one held in Aqaba on February 26. The parties recognized the necessity of de-escalation on the ground, the prevention of further violence, as well as of pursuing confidence-building measures, and addressing outstanding issues through direct dialogue, according to a communique released after the meeting.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank has been escalating since January 1, leading to the killing of 89 Palestinians and 14 Israelis, according to official Palestinian and Israeli statistics.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.