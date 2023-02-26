Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Protest Against Israel’s Judicial Reform Brings Out 300,000 in Several Cities
An estimated 160,000 people protest against the judicial reforms being advanced by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 25, 2023. (Shai Kurianski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
judicial reforms
Israel
Tel Aviv
Protests

Protest Against Israel’s Judicial Reform Brings Out 300,000 in Several Cities

The Media Line Staff
02/26/2023

The weekly Saturday night demonstrations against the Israeli government’s judicial reforms drew some 160,000 protesters to the main demonstration in Tel Aviv, as welk as tens of thousands of protesters in other cities including Haifa, Jerusalem, Herzliya and Beersheba. Organizers of the protests claim that 300,000 people participated in protests country wide in the eight consecutive week of Saturday night protests.

At least 21 protesters were arrested in Tel Aviv, where participants marched on the major Ayalon highway, essentially shutting it to traffic. Some protesters also burned tires and other materials, closing the highway for hours.  In addition, protesters spray painted graffiti on the highway, including one which called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a “traitor.”

Despite the massive protests, Israel’s government, considered the most right-wing in Israel’s history, planned to continue to advance the controversial judicial reforms, including discussing the bill that would allow the Knesset to override decisions of the High Court in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday, and a vote on some of the legislation on Wednesday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.