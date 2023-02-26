Protest Against Israel’s Judicial Reform Brings Out 300,000 in Several Cities

The weekly Saturday night demonstrations against the Israeli government’s judicial reforms drew some 160,000 protesters to the main demonstration in Tel Aviv, as welk as tens of thousands of protesters in other cities including Haifa, Jerusalem, Herzliya and Beersheba. Organizers of the protests claim that 300,000 people participated in protests country wide in the eight consecutive week of Saturday night protests.

At least 21 protesters were arrested in Tel Aviv, where participants marched on the major Ayalon highway, essentially shutting it to traffic. Some protesters also burned tires and other materials, closing the highway for hours. In addition, protesters spray painted graffiti on the highway, including one which called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a “traitor.”

Despite the massive protests, Israel’s government, considered the most right-wing in Israel’s history, planned to continue to advance the controversial judicial reforms, including discussing the bill that would allow the Knesset to override decisions of the High Court in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday, and a vote on some of the legislation on Wednesday.