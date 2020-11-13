Protester Sets Himself Alight in Cairo’s Tahrir Square

An Egyptian man on Thursday was injured after he had set himself on fire in Tahrir Square in central Cairo, protesting government corruption. Mohammed Hosni, who claimed he worked at Egypt’s Central Auditing Organization, was filmed by a friend as he doused himself with gasoline and made an impassioned speech criticizing state authorities. He then lit himself on fire, before security guards and onlookers rushed in to quickly put out the flames. Hosni was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor burns. While security officials claim he had been recently released from jail and was being exploited by the Muslim Brotherhood, a group outlawed by Egyptian authorities, Hosni said in his video that he was not a member of the organization. Ever since mass protests, which eventually led to the ouster of former President Hosni Mubarak, erupted there in 2011, the iconic Tahrir Square has been closely monitored by the Cairo government to prevent similar demonstrations from growing.