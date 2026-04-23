Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Protester Throws Red Liquid on Pahlavi in Berlin 
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi hit with red liquid after press conference in Berlin, April 23, 2026. (X screenshot)

Protester Throws Red Liquid on Pahlavi in Berlin 

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2026

A protester threw red liquid at exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi outside Germany’s federal press conference building in Berlin in what appeared to be a demonstration against US and Israeli military action against Iran. 

The substance, suspected to be tomato juice, struck Pahlavi, discoloring his neck and blazer. He was quickly escorted into his vehicle. Police detained an unnamed suspect following the incident. 

Pahlavi, 65, had just addressed reporters, where he criticized what he described as “appeasement” and urged European leaders to help bring about the fall of Iran’s leadership. He framed the situation as a choice between “a dying regime that endangers us all and a free Iran.” 

His remarks came as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled. On Tuesday, President Trump extended a ceasefire between the US and Iran. 

“If you think you can make peace with this regime, you are sorely mistaken,” Pahlavi said during a press conference in Berlin on Thursday. “There will never be stability, even if a watered-down version of this system survives.” 

Pahlavi said Iran’s current leadership lacks genuine reformers, describing officials as “different faces of a regime.” He also pointed to reported executions of political prisoners, asking whether the “free world will do something or watch the slaughter in silence?” 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

He added that “the regime has never been as fragile as it is now,” calling it “a wounded beast.” 

Pahlavi has been identified as a potential leader of Iran if the current regime collapses. 

Separately, tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas is transported. The US has demanded that Iran stop blocking the strait, while Iran has called for an end to the US naval blockade. 

News Updates
Berlin
protester
regime change
Reza Pahlavi
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods