Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Protesters Against Israel’s Judicial Reform Plan Disrupt Finance Minister’s Speech
Protesters interrupt the speech of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at the Israel Democracy Institute's Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economics and Society, May 30, 2023. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)
News Updates
Israel
Bezalel Smotrich
judicial reform
Protests

Protesters Against Israel’s Judicial Reform Plan Disrupt Finance Minister’s Speech

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2023

Protesters against the Israeli government’s planned overhaul of the judicial system interrupted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s speech at the Israel Democracy Institute’s Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economics and Society on Tuesday morning, calling on him to resign. Some shouted, “You don’t represent us!” while others held up signs and banners featuring slogans like “Democracy Forever” and accusing the minister of destroying Israeli high-tech. Smotrich responded to the protesters, saying that the judicial reform was “good for democracy, rights, and the economy.” He asserted that “the majority of the people are ready to talk and want to reach agreements” on the government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court. But, he said, “a small and extreme handful wants to damage everything, the economy, security, cohesion. A small, anarchistic handful that causes enormous damage to Israeli society.” In response, the protestors interrupted his speech again and again. One of the demonstrators shouted, “He won’t call us anarchists, there are heroes here. Shame!”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded on Twitter to the finance minister’s remarks at the conference, writing, “The people you called today a ‘loud minority’ are the majority of Israeli citizens. They are the middle class that keeps the economy going, they are the ones who serve in the army, they are the military men, they are the taxpayers. They are the people thanks to whom the State of Israel exists.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.