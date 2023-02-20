Donate
Protesters Block Lawmakers Homes, Ahead of Jerusalem Demonstration
Protesters gather in Jerusalem on Feb. 13, 2023 against the Israeli government's judicial reform proposals. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)
Protesters Block Lawmakers Homes, Ahead of Jerusalem Demonstration

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2023

Protesters blocked the homes of several Israeli lawmakers, and students and their parents protested outside of schools beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday morning as others began descending on Jerusalem for what organizers have dubbed a “national day of struggle” against the government’s proposed judicial overhaul. The government is set to vote today on the first reading of the package of legislation, including giving the ruling government coalition control over the Judicial Appointments Committee, and prevent the High Court from being able to overturn legislation passed by the government,. Three readings are needed to pass the bills into law.  After the first reading on Monday, the legislation returns to committee, before coming for a second and third reading.

The crowds are expected to swell in the streets outside of the Knesset building in Jerusalem in time for the vote early on Monday afternoon. A similar demonstration last week while the Knesset Legislation Committee voted to approve the legislation brought some 80,000 demonstrators.

In addition to the main protest in Jerusalem, large scale protests are expected in cities throughout Israel.

