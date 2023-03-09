Protesters Block Roads Across Israel in ‘Day of Resistance’ Against Judicial Overhaul Plans

Protesters in Israel kicked off a “day of resistance” on Thursday, blocking roads and protesting against the government’s proposed judicial overhaul plans. The planned protests included marches, rallies outside the homes of top government officials, temporary workplace strikes, disruption of train services, and blocking main thoroughfares. Organizers called on demonstrators to block roads around Ben-Gurion Airport, in an attempt to make it difficult for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to fly to Italy, where he is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The protests, which critics claim will weaken Israel’s democratic character, come amid growing anger at the proposed changes to the legal system. Supporters of the proposals believe it is a much-needed reform to rein in an activist court. The protests have already impacted on the schedule of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Israel, with a planned ceremony at which President Isaac Herzog was to receive the credentials of new ambassadors being canceled. In addition, a major rally in Tel Aviv was planned, along with protests by workers from the tech sector at 15 locations around the country. Police warned that drivers who intentionally cause traffic issues would face fines of NIS 500 ($140) and any who abandon their cars on the roads could have them impounded. Officials also warned that there would be “zero patience for rioting, damage of property, damage to state symbols, and disruptions to routine.”