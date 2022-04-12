Protesters in Sudan Mark 3rd Anniversary of Removal of Dictator Bashir

Protesters gathered in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and in other large cities in Sudan for demonstrations in honor of the third anniversary of the removal of long-time dictator, Omar al-Bashir, a member of the military who had seized power through a coup about 30 years ago. Protesters on Monday blocked main roads and burned tires, as they chanted revolutionary poems.

The demonstrations protested the October military coup led by Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan; military forces have killed 94 people and injured thousands during attempts to quell protests that have taken place since the coup.

Following the coup, Burhan agreed to reinstate deposed prime minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest at the start of the coup, and allowed him to form a new technocratic cabinet under the supervision of the military ahead of elections to be held by the end of 2023. Hamdok resigned in January. Pro-democracy protesters want a civilian government to hold power until the elections.