Protesters in Yemen Storm Presidential Palace in Aden

Protesters in Yemen stormed the presidential palace in the port city of Aden on Tuesday, while members of the internationally recognized government including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik were in the building, Reuters reported.

The Maashiq Presidential Palace serves as the government’s headquarters.

The protesters are members of the national security forces who have not been paid for nine months, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, a second protest against poor living conditions and price increases broke out in the eastern Yemen city of Sayoun, where dozens of demonstrators stormed a governmental complex.