Protesters Mark 2nd Anniversary of Hirak Movement in Algeria

Algerian protesters took to the streets to mark the second anniversary of the anti-government Hirak protest movement. The thousands of protesters marched in the capital, Algiers, and other cities throughout the country on Monday, according to reports. The twice-weekly protests were forced to stop with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The marches on Monday reportedly were seen as an attempt to restart the protests, though some protesters called the marches symbolic.

Longtime Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned due to the protests in April 2019.