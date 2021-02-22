Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Protesters Mark 2nd Anniversary of Hirak Movement in Algeria
Protesters march to mark the 2nd anniversary of the HIrak Movement in Algiers, Algeria on Feb. 22, 2021. (Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Algeria
Hirak movement
Protests

Protesters Mark 2nd Anniversary of Hirak Movement in Algeria

Marcy Oster
02/22/2021

Algerian protesters took to the streets to mark the second anniversary of the anti-government Hirak protest movement.  The thousands of protesters marched in the capital, Algiers, and other cities throughout the country on Monday, according to reports. The twice-weekly protests were forced to stop with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The marches on Monday reportedly were seen as an attempt to restart the protests, though some protesters called the marches symbolic.

Longtime Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned due to the protests in April 2019.

