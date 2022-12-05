Protesters Storm Government Offices in Southern Syria

Protesters stormed the governor’s office in Syria’s southern city of Sweida on Sunday to protest the deteriorating economic conditions in the country. A protester and a policeman were killed in the unrest. The protesters ransacked the governor’s office in the Druze-majority city; they also tried to seize the city’s police headquarters

The Syrian Interior Minister in a statement said that the protesters were armed, and that they destroyed furniture, smashed windows, and looted files.

Sweida province has seen less violence than other areas of Syria during its long-running civil war as the Druze community has worked to stay out of the conflict.