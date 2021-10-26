Protests Continue in Sudan Against Military Coup

Protesters returned to the streets in Sudan on Tuesday, a day after a military coup, including calls for civilian disobedience and a general strike. In the capital, Khartoum, barricades reportedly were being erected and tires burned in protests against the coup. At least seven people were killed and more than 80 injured in the military’s crackdown on the protesters on Monday.

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of the country’s joint civilian-military Sovereign Council, the country’s current ruling body, on Monday announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the council and declared a state of emergency for all of Sudan. He said in a statement on Tuesday that: “The affairs of the country will be run by an independent technocrat government where people of Sudan from all walks of life will be represented.” He pledged to hold elections, as scheduled, in July 2023.

The country’s deposed prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and five members of his cabinet, who were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location on Monday, remained unaccounted for on Tuesday, however. In addition, all telecommunications in Sudan have been disrupted.

Military and civilian groups in Sudan have been sharing power since the country’s former leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 following months of street protests. The country was moving toward civilian rule and a democratic election by the end of 2023. The military was scheduled to hand over leadership of the council to a civilian leader in the coming months though no specific date had been set.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the normalization between Israel and Sudan may have to be reevaluated following the coup. “I think the normalization effort between Israel and Sudan is something that will have to be evaluated as we and as Israel watches very closely,” he told reporrters Monday.