Protests Mark 1 Year Since Military Coup in Sudan
Sudanese protesters confront security forces throwing tear gas in the capital Khartoum on December 25, 2021, during a demonstration demanding civilian rule. (AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
10/25/2022

Sudanese activists marked the one-year anniversary of the military coup that halted the countries transition to democratic rule with protests in the capital, Khartoum, and across the country. Authorities in Khartoum – where security forces were heavily deployed – ordered all public institutions, schools, and businesses shut Tuesday. At least 118 people have been killed in protests against the coop over the last year.

Hours before the start of the protests, internet services across the country were disrupted, Netblocks confirmed. The online monitor noted that internet shutdowns were imposed to silence public dissent during the 2021 military coup, lasting more than three weeks. News of a planned internet shutdown circulated a day prior to the incident, according to Netblocks. “The disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and suppress news coverage of incidents on the ground,” the online monitor reported.

The country had begun a transition to democracy following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, during which  military and civilian groups shared power in a shaky transitional coalition.  Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led the military coup of the country, announced over the summer that the military would withdraw from negotiations meant to form a civilian-led transitional government, though this has not yet taken place. Burhan has promised to hold general elections in July 2023. Pro-democracy protesters want a civilian government to hold power until the elections.

