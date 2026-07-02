Protests Sweep Israel as Nation Marks 1,000 Days Since Oct. 7 Massacre 

Protests were held across Israel on Thursday to mark 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 massacre, with demonstrators gathering outside the homes of coalition lawmakers, blocking major intersections and access roads to the Knesset, and calling for accountability over the government’s handling of the war and the hostages.

Protesters assembled outside the home of Education Minister Yoav Kisch in Hod Hasharon and outside the residence of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. At Kisch’s home,

Several dozen demonstrators gathered outside Ohana’s home, where they criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent interview on Channel 14. Many demonstrators characterized Netanyahu’s response that what had changed since Oct. 7 was that he had “lost a little weight,” as indicative of “zero management, zero accountability, zero leadership.”

Clashes were also reported near the Knesset after protesters attempted to block access to the parliament building. Demonstrators alleged police had begun forcibly removing participants.

Additional demonstrations were held at Karkur Junction on Route 65, where protesters unfurled a banner reading, “A thousand days of mourning, abandonment, whitewashing, failure,” while others blocked the intersection carrying yellow flags. Demonstrators were also documented at Ra’anana Junction.

At a rally outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Danny Elgart, whose brother Itzik Elgart was killed in Hamas captivity, said: “Those who came out alive – returned. Those who were abducted alive, abandoned in captivity, murdered and returned in a coffin – did not return.”

Yoram Yehudai, whose son Ron Yehudai was murdered at the Nova music festival, said, “1,000 days of a bleeding heart. We find no time for healing, for recovery, because we have to fight for a state commission of inquiry.” Referring to Netanyahu’s remarks, he added: “This is humiliating. This is chutzpah. Disrespect for the families and the citizens of the state. Is this a joke? I haven’t laughed at jokes for a thousand days.”

Elsewhere, a sand installation on a Tel Aviv beach displayed the message: “Their blood cries out from the ground. 1000 days of failure, abandonment and bereavement.”

At the United Nations, Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon marked 1,000 days since the massacre, telling the General Assembly: “A thousand days after the October 7 massacre, the world must listen to the victims of terror and to the country fighting terrorism day and night. No terrorist deserves a UN badge, a UN salary or a UN cover story. If we want to defeat terrorism, we must stand together against it and not grant it immunity.”