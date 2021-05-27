Defend Press Freedom

Public Sector Workers in Lebanon Strike Amid Economic Crisis
News Updates
Lebanon
public sector
Strike
economic crisis

Public Sector Workers in Lebanon Strike Amid Economic Crisis

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Public sector workers went on strike in Lebanon, shutting down public services and schools. The strike on Wednesday was called by the General Labor Union and the Public Sector Employees’ Association, under the banner of Salvation Government.”

In addition to demands for wage increases amid the country’s serious economic crisis, the union called for the formation of a new government to lead the country through the crisis, The New Arab reported.

Lebanon has been led by a caretaker government since a massive explosion at the Beirut port in August that led to the government’s resignation.

There are 320,000 public sector employees, Arab News reported citing what it said were available figures. This includes 120,000 in the army and Internal Security Forces, 40,000 in public schools, 30,000 in ministries and public administration, 130,000 in public institutions and municipalities, and 120,000 retired soldiers and teachers.

The purchasing power of the Lebanese has dropped by 85 percent during the crisis, according to the report.

