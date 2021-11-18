Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar, Egypt to Provide Fuel, Building Materials for Gaza
A Palestinian man walks amid the destruction in central Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (Hazem Albaz/The Media Line)
News Updates
Gaza
rebuild
building materials
Fuel
Qatar
Egypt

Qatar, Egypt to Provide Fuel, Building Materials for Gaza

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2021

Qatar and Egypt will provide fuel and building materials to the Gaza Strip. The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the agreement on Wedesday.

Qatar’s state minister for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, said that the agreement is meant to “contribute to improving living conditions” in Gaza. Muraikhi in a statement also “noted the importance of the current understandings, facilitating the movement of travelers through Rafah Border Crossing, and communication between all parties to calm the situation in the region.” He also said that Qatar is “working with various parties of the international community to reach a just solution that achieves peace and security in the State of Palestine.”

Qatar and Egypt have each pledged $500 million for Gaza reconstruction. Gaza is rebuilding after the 11-day, cross-border conflict with Israel that reportedly destroyed some 2,200 houses and damaged 37,000.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.