Qatar, Egypt to Provide Fuel, Building Materials for Gaza

Qatar and Egypt will provide fuel and building materials to the Gaza Strip. The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the agreement on Wedesday.

Qatar’s state minister for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, said that the agreement is meant to “contribute to improving living conditions” in Gaza. Muraikhi in a statement also “noted the importance of the current understandings, facilitating the movement of travelers through Rafah Border Crossing, and communication between all parties to calm the situation in the region.” He also said that Qatar is “working with various parties of the international community to reach a just solution that achieves peace and security in the State of Palestine.”

Qatar and Egypt have each pledged $500 million for Gaza reconstruction. Gaza is rebuilding after the 11-day, cross-border conflict with Israel that reportedly destroyed some 2,200 houses and damaged 37,000.