Qatar Launches Emergency Mediation Push as US-Iran Deal Hangs in Balance

Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday as part of an emergency effort coordinated with the United States to salvage a proposed peace agreement that remains stalled by unresolved disputes and continued instability surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire, CNN reported.

Negotiators departed Doha for Tehran in an attempt to bridge the remaining differences between Washington and Tehran after a breakdown in the ceasefire raised concerns that negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz could falter.

A source familiar with the discussions told CNN that plans for a physical signing ceremony involving both sides were abandoned because of logistical concerns and fears that any delay could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire. The parties instead decided to move toward an electronic signing process.

Among the key outstanding issues are Iran’s uranium enrichment stockpile and Tehran’s reported demand to impose a fee on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The United States opposes the proposed shipping charge.

The mediation effort comes as Iranian officials and media outlets publicly challenge claims that a memorandum of understanding will be signed Sunday.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday that an agreement was “scheduled to get signed” Sunday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif also expressed confidence in the negotiations, writing on X: “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours.”

However, a media outlet affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards rejected that timeline, saying senior Iranian negotiators had made clear that the agreement “has not yet been finalized and will certainly not be done on Sunday.”

The same outlet criticized what it called President Trump’s “unusual insistence” on a Sunday signing and suggested the timing was linked to the president’s 80th birthday.

President Trump had previously said Vice President JD Vance would attend a signing ceremony in Europe. The president is scheduled to travel to France for the G7 summit.

Qatar’s mediation effort reflects the importance of securing an agreement after Iranian missile strikes targeted critical Qatari energy infrastructure during the conflict, according to CNN.. The report said Doha has pursued diplomatic engagement with Tehran in an effort to prevent additional damage to its energy facilities and help end the regional blockade.