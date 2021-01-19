Qatar Offers to Broker Dialogue Between Gulf Countries and Iran

Qatar is offering to advance negotiations between Iran and the rest of the world, according to Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Just weeks after leaving a more than three-year air, land and sea blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammad announced his country wants to be a conduit for better relations throughout the Gulf. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he called on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enter into dialogue with Tehran. Qatar, which shares oil fields with Iran, also borders Saudi Arabia by land.

For years, the Saudis have accused Iran of fomenting unrest in the region and for the past six years have materially and monetarily supported Yemen’s government in its civil war against Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Sheikh Mohammad also offered to have his country facilitate all negotiations between the US and Iran regarding the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and said Qatar is prepared to support any deal made between the two countries following the change in US administrations. US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to move forward in negotiating a new deal; US President Donald Trump in 2018 removed the US from the JCPOA deal.