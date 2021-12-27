Qatar, PA Ink Deal To Fuel Gaza Power Plant With Israeli Gas
Qatar and the Palestinian Authority signed an agreement Sunday to provide Israeli natural gas for the only electric power station in the Gaza Strip. Currently, the power station runs on diesel fuel and only produces about 12 hours of electricity per day. The plan, called the Gas for Gaza initiative, includes a Qatari pledge to provide $60 million in investment toward the building of a gas pipeline from southern Israel into the Gaza Strip. The European Union would also help finance the project. Gas from Israel’s Leviathan gas field, off the Mediterranean coast, would replace diesel, providing power around the clock and lower carbon emissions. “The transition to natural gas enabled by the project will reduce Palestinian carbon emissions by 6%, making a valuable contribution to mitigating climate change,” the Office of the Quartet said. But a final agreement to implement the project could still take months or even years.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: