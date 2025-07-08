Qatar Says Gaza Deal needs More Time, Despite Trump-Netanyahu Optimism in Washington

Leaders from Israel and Hamas have entered a third day of indirect ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Doha, coordinated by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Washington to pursue diplomatic backing. The discussions aim to halt Gaza hostilities while securing the release of remaining captives, though mediators caution that reaching an agreement may take longer than a few days.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al‑Ansari, said, “I don’t think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this.” He added that both delegations are present, and discussions are focusing on establishing a framework, with “talks have not begun, as of yet.”

Back in Washington, President Donald Trump expressed optimism, saying, “I don’t think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well.” He affirmed Hamas’s willingness to end the fighting: “They want to meet, and they want to have that ceasefire.”

The current proposal envisions a 60-day truce in exchange for the staged release of hostages, alongside a flow of humanitarian aid and the exchange of detainees. An Israeli official accompanying Netanyahu indicated the proposal met “80‑90 percent of what Israel wanted.” Still, gaps remain to be bridged, requiring careful coordination with an Israeli public eager for swift resolution.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized one clear objective: “The utmost priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages.”