You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar Says Progress Made in Talks with Saudi Arabia
Map of the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional intergovernmental political and economic union consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
News Updates
Qatar
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
Gulf states sanction on Qatar
Jared Kushner

Qatar Says Progress Made in Talks with Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2020

Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, on Friday said there had been “some movement” in recent days that may spell the end of the ongoing Qatar crisis, and that he is “hopeful that things will move in the right direction.” Earlier this week, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met in Doha with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a last-ditch effort, before the end of the tenure of the Trump Administration, to resolve the conflict that has been dogging the region for over three years. While carefully optimistic, Qatar’s foreign minister insisted he could “not predict” whether the issue would be resolved imminently or not. In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed a blockade and embargo on Qatar, accusing it of fostering terrorism and cooperating with Iranian regional aggression.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.