Qatar Suspends Hostage Mediation After Israeli Strike; President Trump Voices Concern Over Attack in Ally’s Capital
US President Donald Trump meets with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on July 9 in the Oval Office. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
09/09/2025

Qatar has suspended its mediation in hostage and ceasefire negotiations following an Israeli strike in its capital that targeted senior Hamas leaders. The United States, a close ally of both countries, expressed concern over the incident and its broader implications.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US military notified the Trump administration that Israel had launched a strike “unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States.” She said that President Donald Trump immediately directed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatari officials of the impending action.

Speaking from the White House briefing room, Leavitt said the strike “does not advance Israel or America’s goals.” She added, “The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack.” At the same time, she reaffirmed that “eliminating Hamas, which has profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

According to Israeli officials, the strike targeted Hamas figures Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin. Their conditions are not confirmed, though some reports suggest they may have been injured. The explosion occurred in central Doha, where the two were reportedly meeting to discuss the terms of a proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.

A diplomatic source told The Times of Israel that Qatar informed the Trump administration earlier Tuesday that it would be suspending its mediation role following the strike. While no official announcement has been made, Qatari leaders conveyed to Washington that the action had disrupted ongoing discussions.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari posted on social media that US officials contacted Doha only after the attack began, denying reports that Qatar had received advance warning. Qatar’s emir and prime minister also expressed their objections directly to President Trump during phone calls, citing the strike as harmful to the negotiation process and a breach of sovereignty.

Trump later assured Doha that such an operation would not happen again on Qatari soil.

