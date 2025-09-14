Qatar To Host Arab-Islamic Summit Over Israeli Strike on Doha 

Qatar announced Saturday that it will convene an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 15 in response to Israel’s strike last week on Hamas leaders in Doha. The gathering is intended to display regional solidarity with Qatar and to condemn the Israeli operation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said ministers from Arab and Islamic states would meet Sunday to prepare a draft resolution for the leaders’ session. He described the summit as “broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel’s cowardly aggression” and reiterated his government’s view that Israel’s actions amounted to “state terrorism.”

The Israeli strike on Tuesday targeted a building where senior Hamas officials had assembled to discuss a ceasefire initiative presented by the United States according to Qatari sources. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed, though Hamas maintains that the top leaders of its delegation targeted by Israel survived. Israel’s security establishment has since indicated that the operation likely failed to eliminate the group’s senior leadership.

The attack drew strong condemnation across the Arab and Islamic world, with many governments calling it a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as an “aggressive act” and stressed the need for accountability. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan traveled to Doha on Saturday to take part in the preparatory ministerial meeting.