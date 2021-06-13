Qatar to Host Meeting of Arab FMs to Discuss Ethiopian Dam

Qatar will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Arab countries this week to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The meeting to be held on Tuesday in the capital Doha was requested by Egypt and Sudan, who are both in a dispute with Ethiopia over the dam, which they say is drastically reducing their share of Nile River water.

Both Egypt and Sudan have called for an international agreement to regulate how much water Ethiopia can retain. This is particularly urgent as the region is in the midst of a multi-year drought. Sudan and Egypt say that Ethiopia’s plan to fill the dam with an additional 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in 2021 to the dam’s reservoir is a threat to their water supplies.