A resident of the Gaza Strip fills out a form at a post office in Gaza City last December to receive financial aid from Qatar. (Al H.M. Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Headlines
Qatar
Gaza Strip
assistance
coronavirus
United Nations
impoverished households

Qatar to Inject Additional $150 Million in Aid to Gaza Strip

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2020

Qatar says it will provide another $150 million into the Gaza Strip over the course of six months. A Monday tweet by the Doha-based Qatari Committee to Rebuild Gaza said the money would be used to help contain the coronavirus outbreak – the Hamas-run Health Ministry announced the first two confirmed cases there early on Sunday – and help underwrite UN humanitarian programs. Qatar has been injecting cash into the coastal enclave on a monthly basis to be used for direct distribution via post offices for payment of $100 to as many as 120,000 impoverished households. Last month it promised to ramp up this aid by $15 million per month. Doha has also sent funds to be used to improve Gaza’s decaying infrastructure, and last December it donated 22 fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

Headlines
