Qatari Emir Cites $1.2 Trillion US Partnership as Trump Praises Doha Investment

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Qatar is investing “tremendous amounts of money” in the United States, highlighting the Gulf state’s economic relationship with Washington during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France.

The US president made the remarks while discussing both the US-Iran agreement and Qatar’s role in regional diplomacy. He said Washington would not invest money in Iran as part of the agreement, rejecting reports that the deal could involve large US-backed financial incentives for Tehran.

“We are not investing any money in Iran,” President Trump said. “That rumor got out there yesterday; it was ridiculous.”

Turning to Qatar, President Trump said Doha had become a major investor in the US economy. “Qatar is investing tremendous amounts of money in our country, and we appreciate that,” he said, adding that the US was expanding factories and artificial intelligence development.

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar’s trade partnership with the United States was expected to reach $1.2 trillion, citing economic ties that expanded following President Trump’s visit to Doha last year. He said Qatar was proud of its investments in the US, as well as US corporate investment in Qatar.

The figure echoes a White House announcement from May 2025, when the administration said President Trump had signed an agreement with Qatar expected to generate at least $1.2 trillion in economic exchange between the two countries. The announcement included more than $243 billion in deals, including aircraft, energy, defense, technology, and infrastructure agreements.

Qatar has played a central role in recent US diplomacy in the Middle East, including efforts related to Iran and broader regional de-escalation.