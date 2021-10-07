Qatari Foreign Minister Makes Official Visit to UAE

The foreign minister of Qatar made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, months after an agreement to end a four-year diplomatic standoff ended.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss enhancing ties between the two countries.

The UAE Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt had cut relations with Qatar in 2017, alleging that Qatar supported terrorism. Doha denies the accusation. The UAE has not yet appointed an ambassador to Qatar.