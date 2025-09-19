Qatari Minister Calls Netanyahu ‘Threat to Peace’ in the Region

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, sharply criticized Israel in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post following a recent strike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders. He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “a major threat to peace and security in the Middle East — and to the international legal order.”

Al-Khulaifi argued that Israel’s action constituted “an attack on diplomacy itself” and accused it of violating Qatar’s sovereignty. According to him, the strike undermined trust in the fragile ceasefire with Hamas and took place near the headquarters of US Central Command. He warned that targeting countries engaged in mediation could erode global diplomacy and destabilize international relations.

The minister emphasized that “never before in modern memory has a negotiating party attacked a mediating country,” calling the strike a breach of basic principles of sovereignty and nonintervention under international law. He described the move as “an assault on the very practice of mediation.”

Rejecting Netanyahu’s comparisons of the operation to America’s pursuit of Osama bin Laden, French counterinsurgency actions in Africa, or Britain’s fight against the Islamic State, Al-Khulaifi dismissed them as “distortions and deflections.” He noted that the United States never struck the Taliban’s Doha office while negotiating with the group, despite Qatar serving as mediator.

Highlighting Doha’s long-standing role in mediation, Al-Khulaifi recalled efforts to prevent conflict and secure hostage releases during the current war. He said that Netanyahu’s criticism of Qatar for hosting Hamas officials insulted “the intelligence of the international community, the media and even the Israeli public.”

He concluded with a warning that if mediators are left vulnerable, peace negotiations worldwide will collapse. “If mediators can be bombed with impunity, then who will host peace talks? Without safe channels for diplomacy, war becomes the only option, civilization recedes, and the rule of law is replaced with brute force,” he wrote.