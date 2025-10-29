Qatari PM holds ‘Palestinian faction’ responsible for ceasefire violation

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his government remains committed to preserving the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and implied that the Palestinian terror group was responsible for the recent violence.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Al Thani acknowledged that recent violations had originated from a Palestinian faction whose link to Hamas remains disputed.

“Some say the group acted independently; others claim it was out of communication,” he said. “The issue is not who fired first but ensuring this incident doesn’t collapse the agreement.”

He said mediators from Qatar, the United States, Egypt, and Turkey were working around the clock to sustain the truce and prevent new hostilities. Doha, he stressed, had “worked tirelessly” to keep both parties in compliance.

Al Thani also discussed the challenges of mediating between Israel and Hamas, noting that the sides have never met directly.

“We are the messengers between both, trying to present genuine solutions that satisfy each side,” he said. Despite political tension with Israel, he maintained that Qatar had “always treated Israel fairly,” offering practical, implementable ideas rather than “idealistic dreams.”

He added that Qatar continues to press Hamas toward disarmament and suggested that the group may now be ready to relinquish governing authority in Gaza — a potential turning point in the mediation process.

Al Thani mentioned the Israel’s September strike in Doha, which he described as “shocking.”

The Israeli strike in Doha killed a Qatari citizen while negotiations were underway.

He said the attack occurred near where Colombia and Rwanda–DRC talks were being held, describing it as “a betrayal of mediation.” The incident, he added, forced Gulf Cooperation Council leaders to reassess their regional security posture.

Al Thani said President Donald Trump assured Qatar that the event would not recur and pledged that the United States would provide safeguards to prevent similar breaches. Qatar, he added, “never expected to be targeted by a U.S. ally,” calling the strike a grave violation of trust.