Qatar’s Emir Approves Electoral Law for First Legislative Poll

Qatar’s emir approved an electoral law for the country’s first legislative election. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani approved the law on Thursday for the election, scheduled for October.

Qataris in 30 new electoral districts will elect 30 members of the Shura Council. The other members of the 45-seat legislature will be appointed by the emir. According to the electoral law, all members of the council, whether elected or appointed, will have the same rights and responsibilities. Candidates must be born in Qatar and be at least 30 years old. Qatari citizens ages 18 and over, and whose grandfather was born in Qatar, can vote in districts in which their tribe or family reside.

Qataris make up about 10 percent of its 2.7 million population; most others are foreign workers.