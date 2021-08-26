Qatar’s Emir Has Rare Meeting With UAE Official

Qatar’s Emir met in Doha on Thursday with a senior official from the United Arab Emirates, the first such visit since an agreement to end a four-year diplomatic standoff ended.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, according to reports citing official state news sources.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had cut relations with Qatar in 2017, alleging that Qatar supported terrorism. The UAE has not yet appointed an ambassador to Qatar, eight months after the deal to restore ties.