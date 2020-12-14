You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Rabbi Marc Schneier Launches Jewish-Muslim Book in Dubai
Rabbi Marc Schneier speaks at the launch in Dubai of his book "Sons of Abraham," on Dec. 13, 2020. (Courtesy)
The Media Line Staff
12/14/2020

The book Sons of Abraham, by Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and Imam Shamsi Ali, was launched in Dubai. At the event held by Motivate publishing on Sunday evening, Schneier lit candles for the fourth night of Hanukkah with Rabbi Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates.

The book, originally published in the United States, tells the story of Schneier and Ali’s friendship and discusses the contentious theological and political issues that frequently divide Jews and Muslims.

The United Arab Emirates reportedly will be publishing the book into Hebrew and Arabic, as well as create a curriculum for high school and university level students based on the themes of the book.

News Updates
