Rabin Memorial Rally Returns to Tel Aviv After 5-Year Hiatus, Marking 30th Anniversary of Assassination

The central memorial rally honoring Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin will return to Tel Aviv this Saturday after a five-year hiatus, marking three decades since his assassination.

The event will take place on November 1 at 7:30 p.m. near the Rabin Memorial on Ibn Gabirol Street, adjacent to the site where Rabin was killed on November 4, 1995. Organizers expect thousands to attend the commemoration, which will feature speeches, music performances, and a moment of silence at 9:42 p.m.—the exact time of the assassination.

Speakers at this year’s rally will include Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, Yashar party chairman Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, The Democrats’ chairman, Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan, and former minister Tzipi Livni. The lineup of performers includes Orr Amrami Brockman, Ester Rada, Boaz Sharabi, Dana International, Valerie Hamaty, Miri Aloni, and Shlomit Aharon.

Other participants will include Rabbi Benny Lau, researcher Nasreen Haddad Haj-Yahya, and Gadi Moses, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and held hostage in Gaza for 482 days before his release.

The ceremony will open with a screening of Rabin’s final speech and conclude with “Shir LaShalom” (“Song for Peace”) and the national anthem, “Hatikva.” Streets around the memorial will be closed to traffic, with large screens set up along Ibn Gabirol Street and around Rabin Square to broadcast the event live.

The rally, produced by the “Returning to the Square” group in coordination with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Israel Police, has not been held since 2020 due to the war and construction at Rabin Square.

In a statement, organizers said the event carries renewed urgency in today’s divisive climate. “Thirty years later, and two years after the October 7 massacre, incitement and division are once again on the rise,” they wrote. “This is a moment of trial for Israeli society. Israel must return to the square and stand together—united in hope and reconciliation.”