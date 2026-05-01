Rachel Goldberg-Polin Memoir on Son Hersh’s Captivity, Murder, and Family’s Loss Tops NYT Bestseller List

Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s memoir, When We See You Again, reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list for hardcover nonfiction in the last week of April 2026, one week after its release. The book documents her experience following the abduction and murder of her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, by Hamas terrorists.

Published by Random House, the book tells the story of Hersh who was held in Gaza after being captured during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel, as well as the period following his death. It has drawn widespread attention for its account of grief and resilience and has been described as a “searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was held in Gaza tunnels before being murdered by his captors. On August 29, 2024, Hamas terrorists executed Hersh and several other hostages in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces closed in during a rescue operation.

Following his abduction, Hersh’s parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, emerged as prominent advocates for hostages and their families, meeting officials, addressing the public, and calling for sustained international pressure on behalf of all captives.

In the memoir, Goldberg-Polin describes writing as a means of coping after her son’s funeral. The book reflects on the period following Hersh’s burial, as the family dealt with loss while attempting to return to daily life. She presents her experience through a division between life “Before” and “After,” marking the change following her son’s death.

Goldberg-Polin also narrates the audiobook version of the memoir. A Hebrew-language edition of When We See You Again is scheduled for release in May.