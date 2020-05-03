Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Not much in the way of social distancing. A volunteer sprays disinfectant at Ramadan worshipers on Friday near Herat, in western Afghanistan. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Afghanistan
coronavirus
Kabul
testing
Death Toll
infections
Pandemic

Random Testing in Kabul Shows 1 in 3 has Coronavirus

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2020

Health officials in Afghanistan say that fully one-third of the 500 people randomly tested recently in the capital Kabul were infected with coronavirus, eliciting concern that the relatively low reported incidence in the country is actually much higher. According to the Worldometer coronavirus tracker, Afghanistan reported just over 2,700 confirmed cases as of Sunday, meaning slightly less than 70 for each 1 million in population. Medical sources in the country said that 13 people had died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 85. A Health Ministry official told the Associated Press that when wide-scale testing becomes possible, the infection figure will likely rise. So far, only 12,000 of the country’s 36 million people have been tested. According to the AP, there are only 400 ventilators in the country, highlighting a health system that is woefully unprepared to handle a pandemic. Infection also seems to carry a certain stigma in the country, with reports that neighbors are turning their backs on some of those who have tested positive, and reports of others who have been infected being denied food at local markets.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.