Razing of Palestinian Building in East Jerusalem Delayed
Palestinians protest against the relocation of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where homes are scheduled to be demolished, on February 3, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Razing of Palestinian Building in East Jerusalem Delayed

The Media Line Staff
02/07/2023

The razing of a Palestinian apartment building in an east Jerusalem neighborhood was put on hold hours before its scheduled demolition on Tuesday. The stay was issued on Monday by the Prime Minister’s office. The building in the Wadi Kaddum neighborhood that was constructed nearly a decade ago without a permit is home to more than 100 Palestinians.

The demolition has been postponed for years due to international pressure, according to reports. Now the new Israeli government, the most right-wing coalition to ever govern the country, has promised a heavy hand against the Palestinians and it appears to be ready to deliver.  If carried out, it would be one of the largest demolitions executed by Israeli authorities in recent years.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has vowed to take a more aggressive stance against Palestinian homes that were built without permits from Israel in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

